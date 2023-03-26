Delighted duo finish 24-hour spinathon to raise thousands for school resources

On the bikes are Sian Thomas and Steve Evans, then from left to right are Teri Ann Burgoyne, Mark Lunt and Katie Thomas Davies

Sports co-ordinators, Sian Thomas and Steve Evans, at Derwen College in Gobowen, completed 24 hours on spin bikes and dismounted happy, though a little saddle sore, on Saturday morning.

The 'spinathon' has raised funds for students with learning difficulties and disabilities, including for new accessible sports changing facilities.

The duo were joined by students and staff embarking on their own personal challenges – some students had never been on a spin bike before and were spinning for up to an hour, others completed longer sessions on the bike.

The spinathon featured 23 spin bikes, which were all kept spinning through the day and night, while the pair were entertained by a number of artists.

From left: Katie Thomas Davies, Teri Ann Burgoyne, Mark Lunt, Sian Thomas and Steve Evans

Magician Dean Raymond, local band The Recursives and performing arts students DOT (Derwen on Tour) kept them motivated during the night.

Oswestry mayor Jay Moore joined the challenge for the big finish on Saturday morning.

The event was streamed live with messages of support coming from across the UK all through the night.

It was sponsored by Oswestry School, Bridge Coffee, Coach House Fitness, Active8 Gym, Planet Doors, Tanat Valley Coaches, Shropshire Design & Print and Co-op, Rocking Horse Media.