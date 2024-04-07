Cattle lorry with 40 animals on board flips over on A5 near Oswestry

A vet, the police and five fire engines were sent to the scene after the incident, which happened at the Five Crosses islands in Gobowen, Oswestry earlier today.

No people were hurt in the incident, but the condition of the cattle is not yet known.

The AA's traffic planner service says the incident was first reported at 11.34am and the road was still closed as of 2pm.

Fire crews were still on the scene as of 2pm this afternoon.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 12.22pm on Sunday, April 7, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Oswestry.

"Incident involved an agricultural lorry on its side. Assistance also from North Wales Fire Service."

Fire engines were sent from Baschurch, Ellesmere and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.