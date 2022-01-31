New community fund will give out grants in Gobowen and Selattyn

Members of 'Parkinson's in the Marches', a local Parkinson's support group and one of the Council's grant recipients in 2021

Every March, Selattyn and Gobowen Parish Council awards grants to groups, organisations, projects and charities that benefit the parish and its residents.

This year will see the first grants awarded from the council's new Roundabout Community Fund.

"Our Community Meals service had sadly come to a natural end in March 2020," council Chairman, Councillor Craig Emery said.

"Volunteers had been delivering the service for nearly 10 years and suggested that the surplus funds remaining were used to benefit disadvantaged or vulnerable parishioners. The Parish Council agreed and our new Roundabout Community Fund was created."

The fund is expected to attract applications from both local and regional / national groups or charities interested in supporting or delivering projects to benefit disadvantaged or vulnerable parishioners of all ages. The closing date for applications is 28 February 2022 and the maximum grant available from this fund is £1000.

Parish Clerk, Bridget Laraway, said "The Council's regular grant fund is also open for applications until February 28. Typically, the council receives applications from local voluntary groups and charities who are looking for financial support to provide a service, promote the parish, improve recreation and sports or to improve quality of life for local people. "

Anyone interested in finding out more about the grants available, or to request a copy of the application form, is asked to contact the Parish Clerk on 01691 886502 or by emailing clerk@selattyngobowen-pc.gov.uk.