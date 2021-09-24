Drivers warned to expect delays as abnormal load hits the roads

Motorists have been warned to expect delays as an abnormal load moves through the Shropshire area on Monday and Tuesday next week.

Mp of the route
The loads will travel from 9.30am to 5pm on September 27 and 28, from Chester to Llandrindod Wells. The route takes it close to Ruabon, Chirk, Gobowen, Oswestry, Four Crosses, Welshpool,

The Welsh Government's motorway and trunk road information service has warned drivers to "plan ahead and expect delays".

Approximate timings have been given for Wrexham at10:30am and Newtown at 2.05pm, Llangurig at 3:05pm and Crossgates at 4.30pm on both days.

