Canal walk in aid of Movement Centre

The Movement Centre, based in Oswestry, is organising two different routes for its charity walk on July 7.

The charity provides specialist therapy for children with cerebral palsy and other movement-related conditions.

Both walks start near to the Lion Quays Hotel in Weston Rhyn. Monty’s Canal Walk, named after the charity's mascot Monty the bear, is about 12 miles, while there is a shorter five-mile route aimed at families with young children or those who prefer a shorter challenge.

Fundraising officer Curtis Langley said: "Both walks take in the most beautiful views, walking over two aqueducts, through a tunnel and with fantastic views of the River Dee."

The longer walk is for those aged 16 and over, will be limited to 40 people and includes afternoon tea at the end.

The shorter walk will start and finish at Lion Quays Hotel, and unlimited tickets will be available.

Curtis added: "We have decided to add a shorter walk this year, as we had a lot of our families asking to walk the route.

"Everyone completing the walks will get a little sweet treat at the end in the form of cake, which is something to look forward to after their hard work.”

The charity provides a specialist therapy, called Targeted Training, to children who face problems with their movement control. The therapy helps them gain head control, so they can interact with their family, and also helps them develop the skills to sit unaided, so that they can play with their friends.

"For some children it can enable them to walk, which means they can be far more independent," Curtis added.

Tickets for the event are available through the website eventbrite.co.uk/e/montys-canal-walk-tickets-60408763237