A three-course meal while you walk the county countryside - Shropshire Tasty Trail is back with tickets on sale

Shropshire Festivals has announced the relaunch of the popular walk-and-eat event, which follows a route through the Shropshire countryside, along footpaths and through private estates not usually open to the public.

Along the way, walkers enjoy a three-course meal made from locally sourced products.

The event is taking place on Sunday, April 26, and will follow a new route starting from Ellesmere’s historic Oteley Estate.

Last year's Tasty Trail.

The route will pass meres and cross privately owned land, through fields and woodland. It will be the first time the event has taken place since 2023.

A 9.5 mile route has been plotted that will have three stations where the starter, main course, and dessert will be served, washed down by either a locally produced beer, cider, liqueur or soft drink, with acoustic live music to spur walkers on.

The three-course menu comprises of a starter of Oteley Made Sausage Rolls with Hill Farm Spiced Plum Chutney or an Oteley Made Spiced Sweet Potato Chickpea Roll with a medium Shropshire Cider.

The main course will be Oteley’s Slow Cooked Beef Bourguignon or an Oteley Three Bean Chilli served with Niche Sourdough Bread & Estate’s Dairy Cultured Butter with Station Bitter from Stonehouse Brewery. Dessert will be a mixed berry cheesecake from Greenfields Farm Shop served with an Iced Tea Spritz using The Shropshire Distillery’s After Noon Citrus Grey Tea Liqueur.

Sid and Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals who are organising the event, with Ian and Clare Mainwaring from the Oteley Estate, where the event is taking place.

There will be non-alcoholic options at each stop.

Aaron & Partners Solicitors are providing cup-holding lanyards to help walkers carry their drinks.

Tickets are now live with staggered start times, allowing walkers to enjoy the peacefulness of the countryside.

All dietary requirements will need to be passed on to the Shropshire Festivals’ team at the time of booking.

The Oteley Estate’s private 10-acre garden and stableyard will mark the finish line of the trail, where there will be local businesses selling the products that were used on the trail. Oteley’s on-site farm shop and café will be open on the day.

Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals said: “I am thrilled to bring back one of my favourite events – it’s all about celebrating local produce and our beautiful Shropshire countryside – you can’t beat it! In recent years, we have been too busy delivering public festivals and corporate event management to accommodate the Tasty Trail – but our visitors have not stopped asking when it will be coming back. So we are so pleased to be able to fit it into our busy 2026 event calendar, with events planned every month through to winter.

“This is an environmentally low-impact event that champions our local food and drink sector. If you love discovering new countryside and enjoying locally made products, this event is for you.

“If you want to join us, tickets are likely to sell out as they are limited, so don’t delay in booking yours.”

Tickets cost £49.95 per person for a ticket with alcoholic drink options, or £45.95 with soft drinks only.

Tickets include admittance to the walk, a three-course meal along the trail, a drink at each stop, a reusable half pint cup, and a lanyard. There will be toilets and water refill stations at each stop.

There will be free parking and dogs on leads are welcome - they may need to be lifted over stiles on the route.

Due to stiles and uneven ground, the event isn’t suitable for wheelchairs or pushchairs.

To find out more and purchase tickets, visit www.shropshiretastytrails.co.uk.