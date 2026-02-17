Shropshire veteran cricketer helps England over-70s retain Ashes with Australia whitewash

Peter Hayes, from Ellesmere, is part of the squad touring Australia and New Zealand as they look to defend both their Silver Ashes and World Cup titles.

Hayes featured in three warm-up matches ahead of the highly anticipated Ashes clash with Australia, taking a wicket in each game and scoring 25 in Adelaide before being retired not out.

Due to the hot conditions, England selected as many spin bowlers as possible for the first two One Day Internationals against Australia, meaning the medium-pace seamer missed out.

However, he returned for the final ODI on Friday, bowling seven overs for 23 runs and claiming one wicket.

The victory means England over-70s have completed a whitewash of Australia to retain the Silver Ashes. They will now head to New Zealand to defend their World Cup title.

Speaking about his experience so far, Hayes said: "We have been on a hectic schedule and the weather has generally been very hot. The day after we arrived in Adelaide it was 41C.

"We have retained the Silver Ashes! The first match was played in Adelaide which was won by seven wickets.

"We then flew to Sydney and the second ODI was played in Penrith near the Blue Mountains where the temperature is a few degrees higher than at the coast. In England you come off for rain, in Australia you come off when the temperature hits 36C.

"The game remained tight throughout and came down to Australia requiring 13 to win off the last over with nine wickets down, and then four from the last ball. They could only manage two runs and so England scraped home to secure the Silver Ashes.

"I played in the final ODI on Friday before we fly to Christchurch on Sunday for the World Cup."

Hayes, who previously taught at Ellesmere College, progressed through the Shropshire seniors set-up. He has represented Shropshire at over-50s and over-60s level and now plays in the over-70s age group, as well as featuring for Worcestershire’s over-70s side.

England won the inaugural over-70s World Cup on home soil in 2024, with Hayes playing a crucial role. He produced a number of outstanding bowling performances, including remarkable figures of nine overs for five runs against New Zealand.