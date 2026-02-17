Shrewsbury mum to run London Marathon to support hospice that cares for her son

Claire McCarthy will line up for the world‑famous race on April 26 and is hoping to raise as much as possible for Hope House, where her four‑year‑old son Theo receives specialist care.

Theo has several complex medical needs, including spina bifida and vocal cord palsy, and requires a tracheostomy to help him breathe.

Claire McCarthy with her son Theo

“Hope House have been invaluable to us,” said Claire. “We have enjoyed some amazing days out at the events they put on for families, and we are able to make day visits to the hospice too for care and support in a place which is made just for Theo meaning he can have lots of fun and play.”

Claire will be cheered on at the marathon by Theo, his dad Sean and sister Elsie, who plan to station themselves at Tower Bridge to give her a boost as she passes.

“I am looking forward to wearing Hope House colours and I know that seeing Theo, Sean and Elsie, hopefully twice at Tower Bridge will really spur me on mid race when I need it. Although I’ve already told them I can’t stop as I’ll never get going again,” she laughed.

Claire McCarthy will be joining a team of 20 runners raising money for Hope House at the London Marathon in April

Currently deep into her training, Claire has been clocking up the miles around Shrewsbury with her running group, the Shufflers, as well as with friends and family.

“It’s a big commitment,” she said. “While I am a runner, I’m definitely not a marathon runner. I’ve done half marathons but never pushed myself this distance before. But I know when I cross the finish line at the Mall all the hard work will be worth it.”

Claire will be joined on the start line by Hope House carer Ian Greaves, who is swapping his scrubs for trainers to take on the challenge.

Claire will be joined by Hope House carer Ian Greaves who will be swapping his scrubs for trainers for the race

“I know how vital first-hand our care is for children and families, and I am honoured to be able to raise money to make sure we can keep delivering it,” said Ellesmere resident Ian.

He said: “I’ll admit, I’m very nervous about getting there and waiting around for the start. But since I started running a little while back, I always had an ambition to run in the London Marathon.

"I honestly never thought I’d get the chance to or physically be able to – now I have both and I’m sure it’s going to be amazing.

“I’m just so proud to be out there wearing Hope House colours and raising money.”

Bekki Fardoe, from the charity’s fundraising team, said: “We’ll all be cheering on our team of amazing runners on from Tower Bridge.

“Everyone who is running the London Marathon has put so much effort, not only into training, but also into raising as much money as possible to, and we are so grateful to everyone.

“Without this fundraising we could not be here for local children with life-threatening conditions that need us.

“I’d like to wish all our runners a huge, good luck. You can do it!”

Anyone wishing to sponsor Claire, Ian or learn more about the Hope House London Marathon team can visit hopehouse.org.uk/london-marathon-team.