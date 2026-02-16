Second World War nurse Sally Baggaley, from Welshampton, near Ellesmere, died last month at the age of 104.

Mrs Baggaley was a nurse and midwife for more than half a century, serving throughout the war and treating casualties from the Dunkirk evacuation and the D-Day landings, as well as victims of the London blitz.

She later worked in Liverpool and North Wales before retiring at the age of 73.

She moved to Welshampton 25 years ago, where she played an active part in the community, including the gardening club, a craft group, the Methodist Church and the Women’s Institute.

She was also a keen supporter of Liverpool FC.

Mourners will gather at Pentrebychan Crematorium, Wrexham this Tuesday (February 17).

The funeral service begins at 11.15am. Mrs Baggaley's daughter Ruth Allen has asked those attending not to wear black.