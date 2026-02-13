Town council hands running of its weekly market back to Shropshire Council

The weekly market in Ellesmere has operated under Royal Charter since 1221 and is run out of Ellesmere Market Hall each Tuesday.

It has been run by the town council since 2013 when the prescriptive rights where handed over by Shropshire Council.

Ellesmere Market Hall

A community interest company (CIC) called Project SY12 was set up to operate the market in 2023, but the town council has said that the CIC has now ceased trading.

As a result Ellesmere Town Council said it has temporarily handed the powers of running, managing and maintaining Ellesmere Market back to Shropshire Council.

The change will take effect from Tuesday, February 26 for an initial period of 12 months, and it will be reviewed on a bi-monthly basis to ensure that all parties are happy.

In additional to the Tuesday market, Ellesmere Town Council has also granted Shropshire Council a licence to continue to hold weekly markets on Fridays and Saturdays.

A spokesperson for the town council said: "Ellesmere Town Council wishes Shropshire Council and all market traders every success and hopes that the community will support them so the market can continue to thrive."