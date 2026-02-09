Police renew appeal for hit and run in Ellesmere that left pedestrian suffering 'life-changing injuries'

West Mercia Police say the man in his 40s, a pedestrian, suffered "life‑changing injuries" following the suspected collision, which occurred on Saturday January 24.

The victim was found in the road in Elson Road with investigators believing he was likely hit by a vehicle between 12.40am and 1.50am.

Officers said they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw the man walking from the Ellesmere Hotel towards Eastwick along the B5068 in the early hours, or who may have dashcam footage from that route.

Elson Road, Ellesmere

Officers are also appealing for information about any vehicles seen acting suspiciously in the area at the time, or any vehicle that may have sustained damage consistent with being involved in a collision.

PC Mark Smith of West Mercia Police said: “Our investigation is ongoing to establish what happened on January 24 and exactly how the victim came to be injured.

"Officers are continuing to carry out house-to-house enquiries and review any available CCTV to identify vehicles that may have been involved. However, we are urging anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage that could assist with our investigation, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to contact DC Cooper by emailing helen.cooper@westmercia.police.uk. Information can also be provided to the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by emailing SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk.

Please quote incident reference 35i of 24 January when getting in touch.