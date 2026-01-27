Fresh appeal over Ellesmere hit-and-run which left man with life-changing injuries

The incident took place over the weekend at Ellesmere, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police say a man, who had been at the Ellesmere Hotel, was hit between 12.40am and 1.50am on Elson Road by a vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, sustained life-changing injuries and remains in hospital.

A spokesman for the police said: "We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw, or may have dashcam footage, of the pedestrian walking from the Ellesmere Hotel towards Eastwick along the B5068 during the early hours.

"We are also appealing for information about any vehicles seen acting suspiciously in the area at the time, or any vehicle that may have collision damage consistent with being involved in this incident.

"Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact DC Cooper by e-mailing helen.cooper@westmercia.police.uk.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by emailing SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk.

"Please quote incident reference number 35i of 24 January when contacting us."