Ellesmere Town Council criticises tourism plan for Shropshire

Along with its partners, Shropshire Council is inviting residents, businesses and stakeholders to take part in a public consultation for the new Destination Management Plan (DMP) that covers 2026 to 2029.

Ellesmere has one of the largest natural meres in England outside of the Lake District. Picture: Google

Wholly funded through the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the DMP is Shropshire’s blueprint for developing and managing its visitor economy over the next three years.

This includes increasing the value of tourism to the local economy; strengthening collaboration across Shropshire and beyond; raising the county’s profile among current and potential visitors; promoting a regenerative approach to tourism by ensuring sustainability and a positive impact; and enhancing Shropshire’s reputation as an accessible and inclusive destination.

However, Ellesmere Town Council criticised the document when discussing and completing the survey at a recent town council meeting.

Members felt that north Shropshire had been neglected, with attention focused on Shrewsbury and the south of the county.

“I don’t think there’s a clear identity and north Shropshire has been totally missed out,” said Councillor Anne Wignall.

Councillor Naomi Proffitt added that, while The Mere is mentioned, it doesn’t go into much detail about how big it is.

“There’s a lot of people who come here to walk along the canal,” she said.

Councillor Rob Wilson, Cabinet member for transport and economic growth, said: “The Destination Management Plan is a comprehensive strategic document designed to outline key priorities for shaping the future of Shropshire’s visitor economy. To ensure the plan is well-informed and inclusive, we are inviting the public and stakeholders to share their perspectives through a formal public consultation process.

“We highly value all feedback on the plan and are committed to addressing any specific and strategic concerns. Once the plan is approved, we anticipate that partners across the county will leverage it to inform their own local priorities and development plans.”

The consultation ends on February 2.