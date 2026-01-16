Councillor decries 'lack of salt bins' in Shropshire town as people 'break bones on ice'

According to Ellesmere town councillor Geoff Elner, people were falling over in car parks and on town centre pavements last week, with some needing hospital treatment for broken wrists and ankles.

The worst of the weather was on January 8, with Storm Goretti bringing heavy snow to the county.

However, according to Councillor Elner, Shropshire Council was unable to help residents with their requests for salt and help.

He says he has submitted a question to the council’s cabinet ahead of its meeting on Wednesday (January 21) asking why the council’s Winter Preparedness Plan was not followed this year.

Some people broke bones after slipping on ice in Ellesmere, a councillor alleged. Picture: Catherine Wignall

“Councillors across the county have agreed that the plan was not fully implemented but have also given conflicting reasons as to why,” said Councillor Elner.

“Some have said it’s because of inexperienced new councillors and portfolio holders, some have said it’s because the council have already decided that they will no longer be supplying any more salt bins and existing bins won’t be replaced or refilled, and new bins and supply of salt will be down to town and parish councils to buy and manage.

“My question to cabinet is to determine why the failure occurred, what is actually happening, and what should be happening.

“The decision to devolve the responsibility for salt bins has not been agreed with town and parish councils.

“Residents have contacted me in desperation because their requests to Shropshire Council for salt and help were not forthcoming: requests on Fix my Steet were not acted on quickly if at all.

“Currently, there is no point whatsoever in having snow wardens because the current salt bins are empty, and it’s unsure if and when they will be refilled.

“The big question is who will pay for the containers and the salt?

“The system has always worked for many years. If salt is available in local locations, the community have always helped one another and treated their area.”

The North Shropshire Conservative Association (NSCA) has called on Shropshire Council to reconsider its approach if town and parish councils are being told to purchase the bins themselves.

“Grit bins are not a luxury: they are a simple, practical measure that helps keep residents safe in winter,” said an NSCA spokesperson.

“When the council can find money for major capital projects and higher allowances, it raises serious questions about priorities if it cannot provide or replace basic safety infrastructure.

“Residents expect common sense,” the spokesperson added. “Reappraising priorities to focus on core services and public safety would be a good place to start.”

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: “In line with our winter maintenance policy, if we receive a request for a new grit bin in a particular location we will assess that location using pre-determined assessment criteria. If the site meets the minimum criteria we’ll provide a new bin.”