Popular north Shropshire ice cream shop to relocate

Helen Cripps, who runs Brooklands Dairy in Dudlestone, near Ellesmere, submitted plans to have an ice cream enterprise, tea room, and seating area at nearby Deefields Farm.

It comes after Brooklands Dairy was put on the market for £5,950,000.

The firm produces artisan dairy products on the farm, with organic milk from Brown Swiss cows used to make luxury ice cream.

Joe Salt, of Creative Planning, said the applicant has a stock of 440 cattle and has gained planning approval for a new building at Deefields.

“This conversion will allow for expansion of the business, supporting further local employment and the sale of local produce to the local area,” said Mr Salt.

“The ice cream that is sold is made on site. The existing barn will be converted to contain a servery and seating area, along with an adjacent kitchen, pasteurising area and storage. Additional seating is proposed at first-floor level to be accessed via a new staircase.

“A new window is proposed on the western elevation to provide natural light into the seating area and a number of conservation rooflights are proposed to allow natural light into the first floor. Solar panels are proposed on the existing corrugated roof and also incorporated into the slate tiles on the main roof.

“All existing roof timbers are to be retained and the barn will be sensitively converted. The small barn positioned to the southeast of the main barn is to be converted into customer toilets and includes the replacement of the corrugated roof with a tiled roof to match the main barn.

“Outside seating is proposed for customers between the main barn and the portal-framed barn to the south.”

Brooklands Dairy, which sells organic ice cream, has been allowed to move to a nearby farm. Picture: Google

Mr Salt added that access will be via the existing entrance to the south, which will be improved. There will be a parking area for 40 cars, and as part of the scheme, a number of passing places are proposed along the road leading from the B5068.

Ursula Neil, who lives near Deefields, was supportive of the application, and welcomes the repurposing of the brick barns in a manner “sympathetic to the rural surroundings".

“We also welcome the arrival of an ice cream/tea room facility nearby,” she said.

“Our reservations concerning increased traffic on the section of lane between Deefields and Cross Lanes have been addressed in the planning application with additional passing places and improved sight lines.”

Ellesmere Rural Parish Council was also in support.

“However, the council does have some comments to make regarding access,” said a spokesperson.

“It was suggested that an improved visibility splay at the main road would be of benefit. Also, whilst provision has been made to install passing places between the farm and the main road, which is welcomed, no provision has been made to cater for traffic approaching the farm from the other direction.

“The council has recommended that some passing places be installed between the farm and Dudleston Hall. The councillors are of the opinion that many visitors will also come from the other direction, such as from Criftins School, and not always via the main road, and this should be catered for.”

Shropshire Council planning officer Alison Lloyd recommended that permission should be granted subject to conditions being adhered to.

“The proposed conversion of traditional farm buildings at Deefields Farm into an ice cream enterprise, tea room, and external seating area are considered to be a sustainable and beneficial form of rural diversification,” she said.

“The development will not result in harm to the significance of the non-designated heritage assets, furthermore the development will contribute positively to the vitality and sustainability of the rural community, while respecting the character and distinctiveness of the countryside.

“Subject to the recommended conditions, the proposal accords with the relevant planning policy framework and is recommended for approval.”