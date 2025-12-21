Car crashes into lamp post in Ellesmere - police and firefighters on scene

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Canal Way in Ellesmere at 10.56pm on Saturday, December 20, after reports of a collision.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved one car that had collided with a lampost.

The team of firefighters, who worked to make the vehicle safe, were joined at the scene by West Mercia Police.

It is not yet clear if there were any injuries. The police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.