Ellesmere man, 61, admits getting child to view sex image
A man who got a child to view a sex image for his own gratification will be sentenced at crown court.
Philip Fox, aged 61, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to a charge of causing a child to watch or look at an image of sexual activity.
