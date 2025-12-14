Firefighters rush to crash near Ellesmere

Shortly before 4pm, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) received reports of a road traffic collision at Lower Hordley. One fire crew was sent from Ellesmere Fire Station to the scene.

According to the fire service, the incident involves a single vehicle and no one is trapped inside.

An SRFS spokesperson said: "At 3.59pm on December 14, SFRS fire control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Ellesmere.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Ellesmere. Road traffic collision involving one vehicle, and no persons trapped."