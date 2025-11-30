Polar Express brings festive magic to Ellesmere Winter Festival

Hundreds of residents turned out to watch as Father Christmas toured the town's main streets aboard a large replica of the iconic locomotive - complete with carriages - as part of a spectacular lantern procession on Friday (November 28).

Dozens of children and parents joined the parade after welcoming Santa's arrival at the town's canal wharf aboard an illuminated narrow boat. He then set off to hand out presents at a Christmas grotto in the market hall.

Many youngsters taking part had created lanterns in workshops organised by the local Fizzgigs arts group, who also crafted the realistic model of the steam engine and large--scale figures of characters from the 2004 Polar Express film.

The town's Christmas lights were switched on by the old town hall, led by Mayor Councillor Liz Woodbridge, who praised the efforts of everyone involved in the festival.

Children from Ellesmere Primary School and a local brass band kept the crowds entertained with carols and festive music, while a ferris wheel offered rides.

The market hall and surrounding streets were bustling with stalls selling food, drink, and gifts, while many brightly decorated shops, cafés, and businesses stayed open late. The Sequel Trust won first prize for the best-decorated shop window.

The event was organised by SY12 Business Enterprise in partnership with local traders, Ellesmere Rotary Club, the carnival committee, Fizzgigs, Ellesmere Town Council, and several other organisations.