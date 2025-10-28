Three sheep saved from shoulder-deep bog on farmland near Ellesmere

At around 11.07am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) control received a call for assistance with an animal rescue near Caegoody Lane, Ellesmere.

Two fire crews, including the rescue tender, were sent from Ellesmere and Wellington fire stations, with an operations officer also in attendance to coordinate the emergency response.

According to the fire service, the three sheep were stuck at shoulder height in the bog and unable to free themselves.

Firefighters worked alongside a vet to safely release all three animals.

The rescue was successfully completed by 12.03pm.