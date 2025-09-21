Dramatic pictures show fire that destroys telehandler at farm near Ellesmere

At 9.56am (September 21), Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a fire at a farm in Dudleston Heath.

Two fire appliances were sent to the scene, where crews found the agricultural vehicle well alight.

A telehandler caught fire and was completely destroyed at a farm near Ellesmere. Pic: Ellesmere Fire Station

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hosereel jets to extinguish the blaze, working swiftly to prevent further damage.

A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hotspots.

Damage to the telehandler. Pic: Ellesmere Fire Station

Ellesmere Fire Station shared pictures of the incident on social media, revealing the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

They also expressed their sympathy with the farm owners, noting how devastating the loss of agricultural machinery can be.

A spokesperson said: "On arrival, the crew found one vehicle alight.

"The loss of agricultural machinery can be devastating for owners, with replacement vehicles being difficult to source and subject to long wait times.

"We hope the owners are able to find a new machine quickly. Stay safe."

The fire was brought under control by 10.30am. No injuries were reported.