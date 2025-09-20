Metal detectorist, 20, unearths stunning Bronze Age bracelet which could be worth thousands of pounds
A young metal detectorist has unearthed a stunning gold bracelet which is more than 2,700 years old - and could be worth £5,000.
Liam Vicarey, aged 20, discovered the Bronze Age piece of jewellery at a metal detecting rally in Cockshutt, near Ellesmere, with a club of enthusiasts.
Liam, who shares his finds on his Instagram page @liamdetects, has been searching for historic and precious objects for less than a year, and got into the hobby thanks to his driving instructor.
“I’ve found quite a few things but nothing quite like this,” he said.
“I started in October last year. My driving instructor got me into it because he was a metal detectorist who had been doing it for about 10 years.
“I’ve always liked stuff like this. His mate lent me his spare metal detector and I went from there.
“I kept going out with him and then expanded it and went out on my own.