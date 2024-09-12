Plans to build nine new homes on edge of Shropshire village submitted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Outline planning permission to build nine new homes on the land to the north of Winston Fields in Tetchill near Ellesmere has been submitted to Shropshire Council.

The land is currently in use as agricultural land that is not part of the Green Belt and the new homes would extend a recent development of ten houses.

The agents, Roger Parry & Partners, submitting the plans on behalf of applicant S.F. Jones, say the loss of the land "is not significant" nor would the proposal "result in any adverse ecological or environmental implications".

They added: "The agricultural land is enclosed by a strong boundary of natural hedging and the development of this part of the land would not result in development that could be considered as an intrusive form of development into the open countryside."

The field where the proposed development would be built. Photo: Google

Speaking of the reported economic benefits of the development, the planning statement argued: "The provision of additional houses will contribute to making the settlement more sustainable as it will attract services and additional people to reside in the local area; boosting the sustainability of the settlement and its surrounding area.

"Future occupiers are likely to access and use local services and facilities helping them to remain viable."

The proposal for nine new homes. Photo: Roger Parry/Shropshire Council

If approved, the development would be made up of six three-bed and three four-bed properties.

The full application is available to view online at Shropshire Council's planning portal using the reference: 24/03412/OUT