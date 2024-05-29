High street closes for water works

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ellesmere's High Street is set to remain closed until Sunday June 2 and will be closed off to all traffic.

Traffic should also avoid accessing High Street from Watergate Street and Birch Road, as this is not possible. A signed diversion is in place.

Jessica Hamlett from Severn Trent’s waste team said: “A team is working on High Street, Ellesmere to install a manhole to help us remove blockages and keep the sewer network flowing freely.

“We absolutely understand that roadworks can be inconvenient; however, they’re necessary to keep our team and other road users safe. We’ll be working hard to get this job completed as quickly as possible and would like to apologise for any inconvenience.”