'No longer viable': Jobs to go as agricultural firm moves operation to the Netherlands

Fullwood JOZ, which has a site at Grange Road in Ellesmere, said it had decided it was "no longer viable" to operate its business the "same way" from its Shropshire base.

The company, which makes automated milking systems, said its 'operational activities' would be moving to the Netherlands.

It has not confirmed how many jobs will be lost as a result of the move but said that its customer and technical teams would remain in Shropshire, and would move to a new site in Ellesmere.

North Shropshire's Liberal Democrat MP, Helen Morgan, said she was disappointed at the move and had pressed the company over ensuring it supports those who lose their jobs.

A spokesman for Fullwood JOZ said: "We can hereby confirm that we have come to a closure of an extensive consultation process with our employees.

"The conclusion has been reached that it is no longer viable to operate our business in the same way from our current site at Grange Road, Ellesmere.

"Based on this conclusion we will relocate Fullwood JOZ’s operational activities from our current Ellesmere plant to Fullwood JOZ’s Agriport plant in the Netherlands.

"Therefore, unfortunately some of our colleagues will be leaving us over the next few months.

"Our dedicated UK customer and technical teams will move to a new facility in Ellesmere in the coming weeks. Committed as ever to deliver best in class products for the farming and dairy industry."

Reacting to the confirmation Mrs Morgan MP said: “I’m really disappointed by JOZ’s decision to leave Ellesmere for the Netherlands and I feel for the staff losing their jobs as a result.

“Many of the hard-working team have dedicated years of service to a local firm, only to now be abandoned by the new owners.

“I have been in contact with the CEO and will be demanding assurances that staff are treated fairly and offered full support with finding alternative work.

“Anyone in need of additional help is welcome to contact my office.”