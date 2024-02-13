Officers from the Ellesmere Safer Neighbourhood Team have received complaints about drivers parking in the Tesco car park on Canal Way in Ellesmere.

Police say there have been reports of loud music and revving engines late at night.

In the neighbourhood alert, PCSO Tracey Walker said: "Any vehicle being used in a manner which causes alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public will be issued with a Section 59 warning notice.

"Ongoing enquiries are being made and offending vehicles will be issued with a Section 59 notice."

Section 59 is a provision under the Police Reform Act 2002 that grants the police the power to stop, seize and remove motor vehicles.

The measure is enforced when a vehicle is used in a manner that causes alarm, distress, disturbance or exhibits dangerous behaviour.