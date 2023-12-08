Fire, police and ambulance services rushed to the canal off Wharf Road in Ellesmere at around 4.30am on Friday, after receiving a report of a woman in the water.

The emergency crews rescued the woman from the canal before she was rushed to hospital for further assessment.

Ambulance crews reported her injuries to be serious, but not life-threatening.

A spokesperson from West Midland Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 4.34am to an incident in the water nearby to Wharf Road in Ellesmere. One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a woman with serious injuries that were not life-threatening. She received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment.”

West Mercia Police has been approached for comment.