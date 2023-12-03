Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, who is an ex-pupil of Ellesmere College, has reportedly decided not to invite Harry and Meghan to his society wedding to avoid 'drama'.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are under fire following the publication of a book by Omid Scobie which contained two names of senior members of the Royal Family, in the edition published in the Netherlands, who are said to have speculated about the skin colour of the couple's first child.

Hugh Grosvenor is one of Prince Harry's closest friends and godfather to his son Archie, and according to Mail Online had been keen on inviting the Sussexes before putting the brakes on plans so that his pending wedding is not "overshadowed" by the row rocking the monarchy.

Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster

Meanwhile, the news site says that William and Kate and the King and Queen are all invited to the big day.

The wedding at the 10,872-acre Eaton Hall estate in Cheshire, between Wrexham and Chester, is set to be he biggest high society event of the year when it is held on June 6. The 32-year-old multi-billionaire Duke will tie the knot with Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral.

The Duke, who is thought to own more land that the King and has an estimated net worth of £9.42 billion, has a long history with the Royal Family.

He was the third child and only son of Gerald Grosvenor, the 6th Duke of Westminster, and his wife Natalia who is a descendant from the Russian Imperial House of Romanov, specifically from Nicholas I of Russia.

When Hugh was baptised on June 23, 1991, the King - then the Prince of Wales - agreed to be godfather.