Festive singalong to get into the Christmas spirit
A church near Ellesmere is inviting people to enjoy a Christmas singalong on Friday, December 8, with plenty of festive favourites.
By Sue Austin
Members of the Mere Brass Ensemble will be providing music at St John the Evangelist Church, Colemere, and everyone is being encouraged to immerse themselves in the Christmas spirit by wearing festive hats and jumpers.
A glass of wine and a mince pie are included in the £7 entry fee, and a licensed bar will be open. The event, in aid of church funds, begins at 6 pm. Everyone is welcome,