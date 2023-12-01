Ellesmere man who took a sledgehammer to front door before assaulting ex-partner is spared jail

Wayne Allum had attempted to get inside the property he shared with his then partner using a ladder on Sunday, October 22, this year before he went on to smash open the door using a sledgehammer, Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre, heard on Thursday.0)

The 52-year-old then attacked his ex-partner in her bedroom by smothering her with a pillow, the court was told.

Allum, who had admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage at a previous hearing, had been in the pub in the day of the incident, Ms Rebecca Da Silva, prosecuting, told the court.

She said that on the day of the attack, the complainant had called Allum to ask if he had walked the dogs.

"She heard he was in pub so she told him the doors would be locked and he was to call when he returned," she said.