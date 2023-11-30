Woman who stole from charity shop is fined by court

Candice Skillicorn, 28, of Market Street, Ellesmere, was remanded in custody after being charged with two shoplifting offences that took place on Monday, November.

The first took place at a charity shop on Egerton Street in Wrexham, where Skillicorn stole several items of clothing.

She then went to a shop on the Border Retail Park and took three power banks and two speakers without paying.

She was arrested around 15 minutes later and was remanded into custody after being charged the following day.

She appeared before Wrexham Magistrates Court on Wednesday where she admitted both offences and was fined £80 and ordered to pay £117 in costs.

Wrexham city Inspector Heidi Stokes welcomed the prosecution, saying: “It is shocking that anybody would set out to steal from a charity shop.

“In our bid to continue tackling retail crime, we have high visibility patrols taking place around the city to reassure, reduce and detect offenders who we will continue to bring offenders before the courts.”