Santa ditches sleight for space ship to lead lantern festival

Santa ditched his sleight for firstly a traditional narrowboat for his arrival at the Wharf along the canal, before transferring to a futuristic space ship to make his way into the town centre.

The rocket led the spectacular lantern parade by the Fizzgiggs art group, one of the highlights of Friday's festival.

Families joined the parade with the lanterns they made in workshops leading up to the event.

Town centre buildings were lit up and music rang out thanks to local choirs and bands while the tree of light was also lit up.

Friday's fun got underway with a fairground in the main car park and a special Market both in the Market Hall and in the streets. Stallholders reported a bustling trade throughout the evening and street food provided by local businesses also proved popular. Shops also stayed open late.

Ellesmere Town Council, one of those behind the festival said: "What an amazing Christmas Winter Festival. Thank you to everyone involved in making it so special and successful and to all who came along to enjoy it."