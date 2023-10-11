Primary school pupils wear pink to raise funds in memory of former pupil who died aged 13

The school encouraged pupils to wear pink to raise money in memory of Ella

Pupils and teachers at Ellesmere Primary School were left devastated when Ella McCreadie died last December following a brain haemorrhage.

Ella was a Year 8 pupil at Lakelands Academy in Ellesmere and an enthusiastic horse rider. She had two siblings - Niall, 11, and Shay, seven.

Her former primary school held a 'Pink Day' in support of the Ellesmere Walk of Hope which is raising money for Brain Tumour Research in her memory.

Ella with her horse Bliss

Acting Headteacher Jade Wilcox said: “We asked all children to come to school wearing something pink and to bring in a donation.

"Ella and her two younger brothers have all been part of our school family so we wanted to join in with the charity’s efforts.

"We raised over £450 and counting, so a huge ‘thank you’ to all of our families for their generous donations - particularly as we know many of them had already donated through other channels.

“It’s amazing to see the community come together in such desperately difficult times.”

Fundraising group Ella's Army was set up following the teen's death, to help fund research into brain tumours.

Ella's parents found the youngster in her bed on December 9 last year.

A coroner's report later found the schoolgirl had suffered a haemorrhage caused by a high-grade diffuse glioma, a kind of brain tumour.

In a joint statement, Ella's parents said: “We didn’t even know she had this. Ella’s brain tumour was discovered during the autopsy. She had no symptoms at all which is scary."