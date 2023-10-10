Food Share volunteers Ruth Philip and Anne Wignall

Recent generous donations have included the proceeds of a raffle held at the Big Green Day in Welshampton, the Welsh Frankton Mothers’ Union cash donations, National Lottery funding, a cheque from ex-resident Paul Bowen and his Mustang Sally golfers in Fuerteventura and another cheque from Shropshire’s Rural Charity.

Penny Harrison, said: “There is a big demand for food from people struggling to make ends meet, and we are very grateful that generous donors are helping us to keep our shelves stocked. We simply couldn’t keep our doors open without this support.”