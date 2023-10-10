Food share scheme thanks those who support it

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

The organisers of Ellesmere Food Share have thanked all the organisations who have supported them since the project began in December last year.

Food Share volunteers Ruth Philip and Anne Wignall
Food Share volunteers Ruth Philip and Anne Wignall

Recent generous donations have included the proceeds of a raffle held at the Big Green Day in Welshampton, the Welsh Frankton Mothers’ Union cash donations, National Lottery funding, a cheque from ex-resident Paul Bowen and his Mustang Sally golfers in Fuerteventura and another cheque from Shropshire’s Rural Charity.

Penny Harrison, said: “There is a big demand for food from people struggling to make ends meet, and we are very grateful that generous donors are helping us to keep our shelves stocked. We simply couldn’t keep our doors open without this support.”

Anne Wignall, added: “If anyone feels able to donate food items, collection boxes can be found at the Coop, Mere Motors, Pets Pantry, Blakemere Vets, Dudleston PO, and JS Hair."

Ellesmere
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News