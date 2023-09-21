The Shropshire Lady. Picture: Shropshire Council

The county council worked with Whitchurch Rotary Club to offer a day out for five carers and five cared-for people.

The club hosted and funded a day aboard the Lyneal Trust’s specially adapted narrow boat, the Shropshire Lady, for the cruise along the canal in Ellesmere.

Two members of Shropshire Council’s Shropshire Carers support team were also on board.

Councillor Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and communities, said: “Everyone aboard enjoyed a wonderful day out thanks to Whitchurch Rotary.

"This is the second trip they have organised this year, and the third one in total, and I know they are valued by both the guests and our team.

“Whitchurch Rotary has shown great generosity and I am pleased that the guests, who are all known to our team and have ongoing support from Shropshire Council, were able to benefit.”

The group enjoyed a sing-along as the Shropshire Lady cruised the canal ahead of a lunch break at Whixall Marina Café.

Cecilia added: “Skipper Chris, who is a Rotary member, praised his ‘first mates’ who negotiated the locks with ease despite the wet weather which failed to dampen anyone’s spirits.”

Shropshire Carers is a dedicated carers support team at Shropshire Council, providing information, advice and support to adult carers of adults.

Their vision is to enable carers to live their best lives by providing timely, high-quality information and support.

They are not a time-limited service and they may be working with individual carers for a short time or for longer periods of time, or carers may dip in and out of their service depending on their individual needs.