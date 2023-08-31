Tour of Britain skirts the county border as event gets underway

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 09/06/2022..Pics in Chirk, of the Womens Cycle Tour of Britain passing through..

The 19th edition of the Tour of Britain, the UK’s biggest bike race, gets underway in Manchester on Sunday and carries on until September 10.

There are eight stages across England and Wales with day two beginning and ending in Wrexham.

Wrexham will welcome the Tour for the first time since 2015.

Cyclists will head out towards Gresford and Rossett before crossing into Cheshire and turning towards Malpas and Whitchurch.

It will then run parallel to Shropshire, through Hamner, Penley and Overton near Ellesmere and back to Wrexham.

Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to line the route of the Tour of Britain as it makes its way through the UK.

Sixteen of the world’s leading teams, including Tour de France champions Jumbo – Visma and home fan favourites INEOS Grenadiers, will compete in this year’s Tour of Britain.