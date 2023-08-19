Carnival makes sweet music through Ellesmere as crowds enjoy celebrations

Batala Bangor at Ellesmere Carnival

The traditional carnival day got underway with its midday parade going through the town centre not once but twice, before the fun moved to the Cremorne Gardens by the side of the mere.

The Cambria Band at the Carnival

Local organisations and families had spent many hours preparing their floats or walking entrants to the event.

Themes ranged from a pink Barbieland and a neon sounds of the 80s float to Willy Wonka and a cricket match.

Isaac Elson from Ellesmere Cricket Club

Del Boy's three wheeler car joined the large floats as did the "Granny National" horse fancy dress, vintage tractors and marching bands and drums and a samba band.

Fizzgigs at Ellesmere Carnival

Ellesmere's fire crew led the parade which also included the carnival Queens and Princesses.

Carnival Queens and Princesses

The carnival delighted those who turned out to watch, from the very young to those like 90 year old Carney Walsh who has seen the Carnival for over half a century. Many remembered the time when there was also an evening procession.

Carney Walsh, 90, watches the carnival

The afternoon and evening fun this year included stalls and sideshows by the mere and live music featuring a number of local bands.