Shropshire town taken over by knitted Harry Potter characters as 'yarn bombers' return
A town in Shropshire has been given a magical transformation after knitted and crocheted characters from the Harry Potter series were used to decorate trees, benches and postboxes.
The Ellesmere Yarn Bombers have been decorating Ellesmere with their crafted creations since 2018, with Harry Potter chosen as the theme for this year's summer yarnbomb, a concept which sees colourful knitted and crocheted yarn adorn streets.