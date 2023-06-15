Reach for the skies - Lottie gearing up for her charity wing walking

A Shropshire teenager will take to the skies next month to help raise funds for Hope House Children's Hospital.

Lottie Roberts


Lottie Roberts, 18, who lives near Ellesmere, will be doing an adrenaline filled, biplane wing walk over the skies of Gloucestershire.

She is appealing for sponsorship in aid of Hope House, which needs £7.5 million a year to run the services it offers.

"Hope House Children’s Hospice is a charity which supports more than 750 local families who are either caring for a terminally ill child or whose child has died." she said.

Lottie, who is doing A-levels at Shrewsbury Sixth Form, will climb onto the top wing of one of the AeroSuperBatic Boeing Stearman biplanes on July 12.

She said she was very excited about the prospect of her wing walk and thanked everyone for their generous donations so face.

A spokesperson for the AeroSuperBatic company said: "She will experience an exciting series of flypasts, zoom climbs, steep dives and banks in front of her family and friends."

Anyone who would like to sponsor Lottie can do so online at justgiving.com/fundraising/lottie-roberts3.

Sue Austin

