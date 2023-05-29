Stolen car found abandoned on it's roof blocking country lane

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

A car stolen from Ellesmere was found crashed, on it's roof, on a country lane.

The car reported stolen from Ellesmere
It is not know whether the thieves were injured in the crash which happened on Saturday night.

The police Safer Neighbourhood Team said that emergency service had to recover the white car that ended up completely blocking the lane outside the town.

A police spokesperson said that the vehicle had been reported stolen overnight.

Anyone with information should contact police quoting ref - 00142_I_28052023. You can go online to give information at https://www.neighbourhoodmatters.co.uk/Alerts/A/87233?.

