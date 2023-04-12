Notification Settings

Legion says farewell to stalwart fundraiser

By Richard WilliamsEllesmerePublished:

An "inspirational" fundraiser who has led Ellesmere’s annual Poppy Appeal for the past seven years is stepping down.

Ellesmere’s retiring Poppy Appeal Organiser Lynn Howard (left) with Legion branch chairman Bob McBride and county community fund-raiser Jenny Komiatis
Royal British Legion officials have paid tribute to Lynn Howard for her dedication and hard work in helping to raise more than £70,000 for the charity since she took on the volunteer role in 2016.

She explained: “‘I’m not walking away, but I feel it’s time to step back, and I’lI still be giving help and support when needed.

“It’s been a challenging job involving a lot of hard work and pressure, especially during the weeks leading up to Remembrance Sunday when fund-raising is at its busiest.

"But I’ve enjoyed my time as Poppy Appeal Organiser and I want to say a heartfelt thank-you to my Legion colleagues for their support and especially to the people of Ellesmere and district for their amazing generosity. They’ve always exceeded expectations, even throughout the pandemic.”

Legion branch chairman Bob McBride said: "Lynn has done a brilliant job and we’re also grateful for the support given by her husband, Mike, who has helped with tasks such putting up display poppies on lampposts around the town every autumn.”

He added that Lynn’s successor, Legion branch member Caroline Ford will be taking over shortly.

