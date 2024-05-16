Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency service crews rushed to the scene of the collision, near Whittington Road, at around 5.17pm on Thursday.

The crash closed a stretch of the A495 between the Whittington Road roundabout, where the road meets the A5, and the junction with Drenewydd.

Police are at the scene of the crash in Oswestry

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two fire appliances were mobilised from Ellesmere and Oswestry.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police."

Firefighters made the vehicles electrically safe.

Motorists were warned of increased traffic in the area and advised to seek alternative routes.