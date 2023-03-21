Drop in people using Town Hall affect's council's income

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 14/06/2022 - Shropshire Magazine Feature - Ellesmere. In Picture: Ellesmere Town Hall, Ellesmere.

At its January meeting, Ellesmere Town Council set its budget for the next financial year, revealing that it has seen a drop in those hiring the town hall, one of the council's main income.

Councillors agreed to a five per cent increase in the Council Tax precept - equivalent to an increase of 16 pence per week for a band D property.

It says this is in line with the many local councils in the country who are also working hard to support their communities during the cost-of-living crisis.

Town Mayor, Councillor Anne Wignall, said: "The Town Council looked carefully at all its expenditure, and has made savings where it can. However, we are faced with increasing demands to support new services such as Youth activities in Ellesmere.