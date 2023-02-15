Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Birds eye view of one of nature's spectacles begins for the breeding season

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

Herons are returning to their nests at the mere in Ellesmere for the breeding season and visitors can have a special view of them on their nest thanks to local volunteers.

One of the herons at the mere last year. photo John Cooling
One of the herons at the mere last year. photo John Cooling

Heronwatch returns to the side of the mere for the season with the volunteers giving up their time to help people make the most of the spectacle.

Edward Bevan, chair of the Heronwatch said: "The herons are returning to the nests for the breeding season and, until the end of May you can share their lives, and see them bringing up their new families from the comfort of the Boathouse alongside the Mere.

"The volunteers of Ellesmere Heronwatch will be watching their every move and helping you to follow their progress."

The launch of this year’s Heronwatch season takes place on Saturday from 10.30am.

"There’ll be something for everyone, as our volunteers will be there to show the best views on the screens and through the telescope as well as providing children’s activities.

And if anyone would like to become involved, we’d be delighted to welcome new Heronwatch volunteers to join the team - no experience is necessary as full training will be given. Just turn up on the day and ask. However, if you can’t make that day, the Heronwatch season continues every day 10.30 am to 3.30 pm, until about the end of May."

Ellesmere
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News