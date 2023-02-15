Birds eye view of one of nature's spectacles begins for the breeding season

One of the herons at the mere last year. photo John Cooling

Heronwatch returns to the side of the mere for the season with the volunteers giving up their time to help people make the most of the spectacle.

Edward Bevan, chair of the Heronwatch said: "The herons are returning to the nests for the breeding season and, until the end of May you can share their lives, and see them bringing up their new families from the comfort of the Boathouse alongside the Mere.

"The volunteers of Ellesmere Heronwatch will be watching their every move and helping you to follow their progress."

The launch of this year’s Heronwatch season takes place on Saturday from 10.30am.

"There’ll be something for everyone, as our volunteers will be there to show the best views on the screens and through the telescope as well as providing children’s activities.