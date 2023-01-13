Tasty Trail set to return

The Tasty Trail is back for its third year. Picture: Lucy Rebecca

Shropshire Tasty Trail will return to Ellesmere’s historic Oteley Estate on Sunday, April 23.

The organisers have secured a brand new route that will meander through countryside using trails that are not normally open to the public.

It will be the third Tasty Trail event from Shropshire Festivals, which takes avid walkers on a seven to eight-mile countryside walk, with stop-offs on the way to enjoy a starter, main and dessert.

The food on offer will be sourced locally, and washed down with local ale, cider and soft drinks.

A total of 600 tickets have been released with staggered start times. Some slots already have limited availability.

Shropshire Festivals are holding the event in conjunction with the picturesque farming estate at Oteley in Ellesmere, which overlooks the mere.

The historic estate is run by Ian and Clare Mainwaring, who rear Highland cattle alongside their shorthorn and commercial cattle, sheep, and pigs.

Their quality meat will feature in the day’s menu. The family’s private 10-acre garden will mark the finish line of the trail, where there will be refreshments, a licensed bar and music to celebrate completing the trail.

Shropshire Festivals’ director of fun, Beth Heath, said: "Shropshire Tasty Trail combines three passions many of us have here in Shropshire - enjoying good food and drink, exploring new trails in the countryside and supporting local businesses. We want to showcase the beauty of Shropshire and some of the fabulous producers and performers who reside here! This is about leaving muddy footprints not carbon footprints, with our low food mile offering.

“There will be free parking and dogs on leads are welcome, plus there will be live music along the way, to spur you on."

Tickets cost £39.95 per person, which includes admittance to the walk, a three-course meal along the trail and a different alcoholic drink at each stop.