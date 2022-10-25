Notification Settings

Ellesmere debates the campaign for a 20 mile an hour speed limit in its streets

By Sue Austin

A public meeting in Ellesmere to discuss the '20's Plenty for us Campaign', saw townsfolk in favour of reduced speed limits in residential areas.

BORDER WITH WORDS. Rod King talks at the public meeting calling for a blanket 20mph speed limit to be installed in Oswestry. 31.03.14 PIC BY LAURA DUTFIELD COPYRIGHT OF SHROPSHIRE NEWSPAPERS.
Ellesmere Town Council hosted an evening at the Town Hall when guest speakers, Rod King and Denise M Crompton explained why they were in favour of having 20 mile and hour speed limits in residential areas.

Mr King is the national founder of the campaign.

A spokesperson for the town council said: "We would like to thank everyone that took the time to attend, ask questions and give feedback.

"Thank you also to residents that were unable to attend but still took the time to email their views to us. We will now gauge feedback before considering our future actions."

"We really do appreciate the views of the community and feel that these events are important to reach all residents and not just those on social media, so that we can seek their views and make the differences that we are told are wanted in the community."

