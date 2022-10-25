Ellesmere debates the campaign for a 20 mile an hour speed limit in its streets

BORDER WITH WORDS. Rod King talks at the public meeting calling for a blanket 20mph speed limit to be installed in Oswestry. 31.03.14 PIC BY LAURA DUTFIELD COPYRIGHT OF SHROPSHIRE NEWSPAPERS.

Ellesmere Town Council hosted an evening at the Town Hall when guest speakers, Rod King and Denise M Crompton explained why they were in favour of having 20 mile and hour speed limits in residential areas.

Mr King is the national founder of the campaign.

A spokesperson for the town council said: "We would like to thank everyone that took the time to attend, ask questions and give feedback.

"Thank you also to residents that were unable to attend but still took the time to email their views to us. We will now gauge feedback before considering our future actions."