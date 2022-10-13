Residents have chance to speak out over 20's plenty campaign in market town

BORDER WITH WORDS. Rod King talks at the public meeting calling for a blanket 20mph speed limit to be installed in Oswestry. 31.03.14 PIC BY LAURA DUTFIELD COPYRIGHT OF SHROPSHIRE NEWSPAPERS.

The meeting will be held in the Town Hall on October 18 at 7pm with a national campaigner for othe Twenty's Plenty campaign one of the speakers.

It has been organised by Ellesmere Town Council which say it has received an increasing number of complaints about speeding traffic in the town.

The presentation will be given by Rod King, Founder and Director of the ‘20’s plenty for us’ national campaign, and Denise Crampton-Thompson, Chair of Ludlow 21 Sustainable Transport Group.

They will present the 20’s Plenty case that 20 mile an hour limits in residential areas significantly reduce the chances of death and injury when a pedestrian or cyclist is hit by a vehicle.

Mr King said such schemes typically lead to up to 20 per cent fewer casualties; they protect children; and boost walking, cycling and social interaction.

"The 20 mph limits also reduce carbon emissions by 26 per cent in line with climate change strategies, and are supported by all major public health bodiesl," he said.

Campaigners say that 20 mph is already accepted as normal in residential areas covering 25 million people in the UK, including all residential areas of Wales.

Town Mayor, Councillor Anne Wignall, said: “Many towns and parishes in Shropshire already support 20 mph, including Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Ludlow, Bridgnorth and Bishop’s Castle, and we want to give Ellesmere residents the opportunity to have their say on this issue.”