Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Residents have chance to speak out over 20's plenty campaign in market town

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

Road speeds in Ellesmere will be in the spotlight at a public meeting next Everyone is welcome to attend a presentation on local road speeds at Ellesmere Town Hall next week.

BORDER WITH WORDS. Rod King talks at the public meeting calling for a blanket 20mph speed limit to be installed in Oswestry. 31.03.14 PIC BY LAURA DUTFIELD COPYRIGHT OF SHROPSHIRE NEWSPAPERS.
BORDER WITH WORDS. Rod King talks at the public meeting calling for a blanket 20mph speed limit to be installed in Oswestry. 31.03.14 PIC BY LAURA DUTFIELD COPYRIGHT OF SHROPSHIRE NEWSPAPERS.

The meeting will be held in the Town Hall on October 18 at 7pm with a national campaigner for othe Twenty's Plenty campaign one of the speakers.

It has been organised by Ellesmere Town Council which say it has received an increasing number of complaints about speeding traffic in the town.

The presentation will be given by Rod King, Founder and Director of the ‘20’s plenty for us’ national campaign, and Denise Crampton-Thompson, Chair of Ludlow 21 Sustainable Transport Group.

They will present the 20’s Plenty case that 20 mile an hour limits in residential areas significantly reduce the chances of death and injury when a pedestrian or cyclist is hit by a vehicle.

Mr King said such schemes typically lead to up to 20 per cent fewer casualties; they protect children; and boost walking, cycling and social interaction.

"The 20 mph limits also reduce carbon emissions by 26 per cent in line with climate change strategies, and are supported by all major public health bodiesl," he said.

Campaigners say that 20 mph is already accepted as normal in residential areas covering 25 million people in the UK, including all residential areas of Wales.

Town Mayor, Councillor Anne Wignall, said: “Many towns and parishes in Shropshire already support 20 mph, including Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Ludlow, Bridgnorth and Bishop’s Castle, and we want to give Ellesmere residents the opportunity to have their say on this issue.”

Anyone unable to attend but who would like to submit their views should contact town clerk Jo Butterworth at Ellesmere Town Hall, 1-3 Willow Street, Ellesmere, SY12 0AL or at jo.butterworth@ellesmere-tc.gov.uk

Ellesmere
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News