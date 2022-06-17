Regatta will raise smiles and funds for charities

The winning ladies team in 2019

The regatta usually takes place every year but was cancelled because of the Covid Pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

It is organised by Ellesmere Rotary Club and will be held this year on July 3.

Chairman of the Regetta committee, Geoff Corfield, said “The occasion is a wonderful day out for all the family, and we are pleased that the event is able to go ahead in Jubilee year, especially as the last two years were lost to the

Covid restrictions."

The 2022 Jubilee Bell Boat Regatta will help two charities with strong local links. One is The Lyneal Trust, which maintains three narrow boats, Wharf Cottage and chalets for use by families and groups that require disabled facilities. The Trust provides opportunities for disabled people to enjoy day trips and holidays based on the local canal system. Currently its fund-raising efforts are aimed at financing an update for Wharf Cottage.

The second is The Movement Centre, which is based next to the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital at Gobowen a separate entity that is entirely funded by charitable donations.

Mr Corfield said: "It helps children with early years movement control problems in Shropshire and neighbouring counties. It provides specialist physiotherapy and patient specific bioengineering to fashion the right equipment to achieve the correct standing posture and movement. Typically, the children are 1 to 5-year-olds, who undergo assessment and then a 12-month course. There are now some six-month courses also. Additionally, there is a review and continuation service for those that require help as they get older. The Centre must raise a minimum of £200,000 each year to continue with its vital work."

"The two charities should have received support from the proceeds of the 2020 event, and now need funding more than ever.”

He said entries from crews are still coming in, but those who have not yet done so are urged to do so quickly.

Registration takes place at 11 am with the first race at 11. 30. There are three classes for the Bell Boat races: Open, Ladies and Youth.