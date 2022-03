Firefighters and paramedics at the scene of the crash

The collision between two cars happened at 2.50pm on Thursday afternoon, on Elson Road, in the town.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene and locals also went to help.

Firefighters from the town and paramedics worked together to release two people from one of the vehicles. Two other people were able to leave their vehicle.

The accident on Elson Road, Ellesmere

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.