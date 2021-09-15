X-Factor finalist bowled over helping local cricket club fundraiser

Reece Wiltshire-Fessey

Reece Wiltshire-Fessey, who made the final line up in X Factor The Bands in 2019, took to the stage at the Ellesmere Cricket Club Sausage and Cider Festival at the weekend.

Along with local band, The Kickstones, Reece, 21, provided the live music for the Saturday evening of the weekend festival.

Organisers believe about 1,500 people attended the event over Friday and Saturday and hope it has made several thousand pounds for the club's dream of moving from Birch Road which suffers from waterlogging.

Reece, from Llansantffraid is now forging a solo career alongside his job at local company Princes LHS Ltd.

"My boss, Matt Smith, from The Kickstones, asked me to join them in a local gig at Ellesmere Cricket Club. When I found out what it was about I couldn't refuse. I already had two gigs booked for Saturday but I rearranged one and went straight from the other to the club.

"I really wanted to get involved in the local community and give back to the town.

"After being locked in for so long it was great to get out and play to people and all for a good cause. Thanks to Ellesmere Cricket Club for allowing me to play and help them raise money."

Club President, James Harrison, who himself raised extra funding by being sponsored to leap into the canal next to the club, said the festival had been a great success.

"We were overwhelmed by the response and are so proud of everyone who contributed from volunteers to performers," he said.

"Thanks to all the local businesses who helped to make the festival a success.

"We don't know the final figure for the amount we raised but it will go to our search for a new ground. And we have had so many compliments over the festival that we hope to do something similar next year."